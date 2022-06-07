Cyclist crashes into wife as she takes pictures of him crossing finish line

A cyclists’s wife needed stitches after her husband crashed into her after winning a stage of the Vuelta a Colombia race.

The celebrations turned into panic as Luis Carlos Chio cycled into Claudia Roncancio, who was taking pictures of him as he crossed the finish line.

This video shows Ms Roncancio falling to the ground.

According to reports, Ms Roncancio was taken to hospital after the collision, where she remained under medical observation and had a head wound stitched up.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.