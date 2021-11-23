Cyber Monday 2021: When is it and what are the best UK deals to expect?

It might feel as though summer barely had a chance to get started, but Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is nearly upon us.

The annual sales blowout, which sees big-name brands and retailers slash prices on everything from technology and beauty products to toys, home appliances and clothing, was originally a one-day sale, which then turned into the entire weekend, and more recently has lasted weeks and weeks.

Now, the event culminates on the Monday following Black Friday, otherwise known as Cyber Monday, with deals beginning as early as even the start of November.

The 24-hour shopping bonanza of Cyber Monday gives bargain hunters one final chance to snap up a good deal before Christmas on a range of big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, mattresses, vacuum cleaners and more.

And, unlike other sales such as Amazon Prime Day, the event isn’t exclusive to one retailer, with the likes of Boots, Very, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Amazon to name just a few of those taking part, with plenty of other brands joining in too.

Read more:

Throughout Cyber Monday 2021, we’ll be rounding up all the best deals as they happen but, until then, our team of experts are on hand to bring you shopping advice and guidance on how to navigate the sale.

From when it starts to the biggest savings to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday following the main Black Friday weekend, so Monday 29 November will be your final opportunity to find a bargain before Christmas.

Why do they call it Cyber Monday?

The one-day shopping event was named as such because, historically, online sales peaked on this day, at the start of the Christmas shopping period.

Now, it is a sales event in its own right, as online shopping has become most people’s go-to way of making purchases. This was heavily fuelled by the pandemic, where 2020’s Black Friday event happened during another lockdown in the UK, with non-essential shops remaining shut throughout November, meaning people could only buy online.

What does Cyber Monday include?

While we can’t predict exactly which products will be discounted this Cyber Monday, we can make an educated guesses based on previous year’s deals.

Typically, you can expect to find deals on the same type of products that are discounted during Black Friday, but often on different brands and models.

The event is a great time to buy everything from big-ticket items like coffee machines, air fryers and washing machines to clothing, toys and alcohol.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday?

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer shoppers the chance to bag a bargain and it is difficult to say which event is better as the answer largely depends on what it is you’re looking to buy.

From covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales extensively for years, we’ve often seen many brands and retailers add an extra discount on to Cyber Monday, or will perhaps add new items into the one day sale that hadn’t yet been discounted in the event.

This isn’t to say that you should wait for Cyber Monday to make your purchase, as plenty of deals sell out early, especially popular items like Apple products, Amazon devices, beauty and fashion.

Retailers like Amazon do flash sales too, which are only live for a certain amount of time, or only have so many products available. If the discount is only available for a certain time, you’ll see the time noted below the item so you can make an informed decision on whether to buy or not.

How does Cyber Monday work?

Just like Black Friday, the Cyber Monday sales span a wide range of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, and Very. However, they are typically only available for one day.

To make sure you don’t miss out on a good deal, there are a number of things you can do, starting with setting up accounts with all the aforementioned stores. Doing so will make shopping on the day easier and quicker, meaning you’ll be less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead-up to the bonanza.

It’s also a good idea to sign up for newsletters so that you receive all the latest updates from retailers. This way, you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any exclusive discount codes you might need. We’d also recommend reading each retailer’s returns policy before making a purchase, as well as the terms and conditions.

Which retailers have the best Cyber Monday deals?

Unsurprisingly, the retailers that tend to have the best offers during Cyber Monday are big hitters like Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Very, where you’re likely to find steep savings on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances, sports equipment and more.

That’s not to say you won’t find impressive deals elsewhere though as many other retailers run great sales on the day, including beauty destinations such as Cult Beauty, Boots and Lookfantastic.

How to get the best Cyber Monday deals

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, our dedicated team will be scouring the sales to find the best discounts on everything from tech to beauty, so make sure to save this page for more updates as they happen. It’s also worth bookmarking IndyBest’s other extensive guides on Currys, Argos, Very, John Lewis and Amazon deals, to make sure you’re in the know.

We’d also recommend signing up to newsletters for major retailers or brands that you’re interested in buying from as they often offer exclusive access to early bird sales and discount codes.

As there will be millions of offers up for grabs, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or make impulse buys on items you may not need, simply because they’re on sale. To avoid this, it’s a good idea to make a list of items you need and stick to it.

Ahead of the event, be sure to check the RRP of any products you’re looking for too, so you can make sure it’s a real deal. Finally, we’d stress that you should always read the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

Last year, the IndyBest team was on hand to share the biggest and best deals that were available to shop in the Cyber Monday sale.

The event saw a huge selection of savings across a range of categories and, we predict that some of them may return for 2021.

While Apple rarely has sales on its own products, savings can be found through third-party retailers on Cyber Monday. For example, in 2020, the Apple AirPods pro earbuds with a wireless case (£199, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced from £249 down to £198.

Our tester was impressed with them in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where they were highlighted for their comfortable fit and easy setup.

“The microphones, which ensure the noise-cancelling is effective, also work well for hands-free phone calls,” our reviewer said. “Pairing with an iPhone is incredibly simple: open the earbuds’ case near the phone and it’ll pair automatically. The charging case is wireless chargeable, so you can plonk it on a compatible charging pad.”

It was good news for jewellery fans too, who made the most of Pandora’s site-wide offer, which saw everything reduced by 20 per cent.

There were great savings on Amazon’s own devices too, with shoppers snapping up the retailer’s third generation echo dot (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) for just £18.99.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

