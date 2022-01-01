Currys has slashed the price of Dyson’s V11 cordless vacuum in its January sale

Start the fresh New Year in style with a January sales bargain. From Amazon to Zara and Emma mattress deals, here at IndyBest we’re bringing you all the latest savings on tech, fashion, fridge freezers and laptops.

If you’re looking to blitz the house after Christmas, and have a tired vacuum cleaner in need of replacing, you should be checking out the below Dyson vacuum cleaner deals.

Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop now

Dyson devices come in lots of shapes and sizes, from cordless to handheld, across upright, hard floor and robot versions. Originally landing on the electricals scene back in 1993, Dyson revolutionised vacuum cleaning with the first bagless models.

Since then, the brand’s innovative tech has worked its magic on products like air purifiers and fans plus its famous damage-reducing supersonic hair dryer and other beauty tools such as the corrale hair straightener.

During the January sales, your best bet for picking up a Dyson deal is by shopping at major retailers such as Currys, which has slashed prices of popular models this New Years Day. Read on for everything you need to know.

Read more:

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £439, Currys.co.uk

Usually priced just shy of £600, this saving of £160 is well worth snapping up. The V11 is suitable for all floor types, and even has an LCD display to show runtime and vacuum performance. Attachments include a motorised floor head, adjustable floor head, dusting brush, pet tool, turbo brush and combination brush nozzle. Coming complete with a wall-mounted charging dock, there’s side suction for precise edge cleaning too.

We compared this with the V7 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, and our reviewer said the “V11 no doubt has the edge”. They noted “you won’t have to shed out for another vacuum cleaner of any kind as it does a first-class job – as good as any corded model – even in larger homes.” Seemingly a one-size-fits-all Dyson, it’s a perfect January bargain.

Buy now

Dyson V10 animal cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £299, Currys.co.uk

You can now save a more than decent £50 on this Dyson cordless vacuum. The run time of 60 minutes, it’s ideal for a quick clean before you pop it back onto the integral wall-mounted charger. Working on both carpets and hard floors, attachments include a brushed cleaner-head, crevice tool and soft brush head. Whether you suffer with allergies or have a pet, it’s got all kinds of dust and debris covered.

This model featured in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where our reviewer called it “relatively quiet”, which is great for pets afraid of noise, as well as “easy to charge”. Plus, with its slidable eject button, it “never left a mess”. They finished by adding: “We think this model would last for years – but at around £350, it is an investment.” All the more reason to snap up a sale saving.

Buy now

Read more on January sales 2022

The best January sales deals 2022 to expect – everything you need to know about the event, from the start date to early offers

Amazon January sale 2022 – the price cuts to expect on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best January sale mattress deals – rest easy with early discounts from the likes of Emma, Simba and Otty

Best tech deals January sales 2022 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Currys has slashed the price of Dyson’s V11 cordless vacuum in its January sale