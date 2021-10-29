Currys Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and offers you can expect from Shark, Philips and more

With just a month to go, Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is very much on our minds.

The annual sale sees big-name brands and retailers slash the prices of products across everything from tech to beauty. It began in America, where retailers would have huge events on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but, having made its way over to the UK, the sales now start earlier and earlier every year, with bigger discounts and more retailers participating.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve got all the details and shopping tips to help you navigate the mammoth amount of deals that will be on offer.

Currys often has some of the most impressive discounts on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, so if you’re after a new pair of headphones, a fridge freezer or gaming laptop, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

It also has a “price promise” initiative, meaning it will match the price of products it finds stocked cheaper at other major retailers. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

Read more:

What is Black Friday?

The event originally began as a one-day shopping event to mark the start of the festive season, taking place on the day after Thanksgiving in the US.

It’s since made its way across the Atlantic and typically spans the entire weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday, though each year retailers kick off their sales earlier, with more taking part and with bigger savings to be enjoyed.

In 2020 for example, Amazon launched its early-bird Black Friday sale four weeks before the weekend, which was two weeks earlier than it had done in 2019. It’s expected to follow a similar format this year.

The sale is a great chance to shop for a bigger item such as a dishwasher or a vacuum cleaner – they may not be the most exciting purchases, but they are often expensive and have the best discounts.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The day started as a one-day shopping bonanza in the States, falling on the day after Thanksgiving and marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

It’s thought that the first use of the term “Black Friday” was in Philadelphia in the early 1960s, where police officers used it to describe the chaotic traffic that occurred the day after Thanksgiving, when people returned home after visiting their families. It’s also possible the phrase became associated with retail as it refers to the period when American shops make most of their profit, therefore putting them “into the black”.

In the Noughties, due to increased news coverage and the prevalence of camera phones, the world began to see videos of US shoppers rushing into stores to grab TVs and toys on Black Friday. Since then, awareness of the day has grown globally.

Amazon launched its first Black Friday promotion in 2010, and then more UK retailers started getting in on the act. It’s now become a major fixture for retailers and is often your last chance to bag a bargain before the post-Christmas sales.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The sales event 2021 falls on 26 November, with deals spanning the whole weekend and often including Cyber Monday on 29 November.

In 2020, retailers encouraged customers to shop from home during the pandemic by making the majority of deals available online. For 2021, we expect the biggest discounts to continue to be on the web.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday after the Black Friday weekend is called Cyber Monday – named as such because it was traditionally when online purchases would peak ahead of the Christmas period. Now it’s a sales event in its own right, and this year it takes place on 29 November.

Retailers often continue to slash their prices on this day with new stock, so if you missed out on any deals across the Black Friday weekend, you may be able to find a newer, better deal on Monday.

It’s also your last opportunity to shop the sales before 25 December, so it’s the ideal time to tick off your Christmas shopping list.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Across the Black Friday sales, our dedicated team at IndyBest will be handpicking the biggest and best discounts on TVs, laptops, home appliances, fashion and beauty products from all the sales and at specific retailers such as Currys, Amazon, Argos and Very.

We’ll also have extensive guides on how to bag the best bargain, so make sure you keep this page bookmarked so you’ll be in the best position to get the most impressive discounts.

Deals are likely to be available both online and in-store for the 2021 Black Friday sale, unlike in 2020, when a nationwide lockdown dictated that all non-essential retail shops had to remain closed throughout November.

Tips for shopping Currys Black Friday 2021 sale

IndyBest has mastered the art of finding the best bargains and will be bringing you the top discounts throughout the event to help you navigate the sales.

Every year, ahead of the Currys sale, the retailer launches a page on its website where you can leave your email address to be notified when the sale starts and when early-bird deals go on offer, so to stay in the know, make sure you regularly check the website. IndyBest will also be providing regular updates.

Before you embark on any shopping, you’ll want to make a list of items you need. This will help you avoid impulse buys that you may later regret. Once you have your shopping list ready, look around to find the RRP price ahead of the sale starting, so when the discounts kick off, you’ll know if the price is really a bargain or not.

Shopping online also comes in handy when buying big-ticket items such as furniture and kitchen appliances like fridges, as you can score a discount and have your purchase delivered to your doorstep without ever leaving home. At Currys, standard delivery is free and orders take three to five business days to arrive, but you can also pay £10 for a weekday time slot between 12pm and 5pm if you order by 9pm.

It’s also a good idea to read the retailer’s returns policy before buying and to check terms and conditions for sites you’ve not used before. And don’t forget to measure up too if you’re buying larger items, not only the space you’re buying for, but your entrance too.

What were the best Currys Black Friday deals last year?

In previous years, brands such as Shark, Dyson, Bosch, Philips, Panasonic, Samsung and more were found in the Currys Black Friday sale, with prices of TVs, laptops, headphones and vacuum cleaners discounted by hundreds of pounds. The landing page for this year’s sale is already live with the retailer teasing discounts on everything from smartphones to coffee machines.

Apple is also a brand that rarely has sales or discounts of any kind, but during Black Friday, you’ll be able to find items such as tablets, MacBooks and iPhones reduced at third-party retailers, like Currys. If you can’t wait until the sale, you can already save £20 on a pair of 2nd generation Apple AirPods (was £139, now £119, Currys.co.uk). Or, save £50 on JBL’s live pro+ noise-canceling earbuds (Was £169, now £119, Currys.co.uk).

So if you’re after a new iPad, want to upgrade your current laptop or invest in a new smartphone, wait until Black Friday to score a big saving. Notable discounts last year at Currys included this Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa (£159, Currys.co.uk) which had previously been £199 but was reduced to £129.

The watch earned a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers, with our technology writer finding it to be a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone.

“It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts but has a large, colour screen,” they said. “The sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep. The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

This Philips 58PUS7555 58in TV (£499, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced from £499 to £379, boasting Dolby vision, Freeview, catch-up TV and 4K streaming. And you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save on TVs. Right now, you can pick up this Samsung UE75AU9007KXXU 75in smart 4K ultra HD HDR LED TV (was £1,299, now £999, Currys.co.uk) with a £300 saving, as well as this Hisense 55A9GTUK 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV (Was £1,499, now £999, Currys.co.uk) with a huge saving of £500 in the retailer’s pre-Black Friday sale.

What were the best Currys Cyber Monday deals last year?

There were plenty of discounts in the Currys Cyber Monday sale 2020, including this Canon EOS 4000D DSLR camera with both EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm lenses (£328.99, Amazon.co.uk) which was reduced from £499 to £399.

Another huge discount was spotted on this Shark flexology true pet anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£429.97, Currys.co.uk) which was originally £549 but was reduced to £349. If you can’t wait until the big event, you can save £100 right now on Shark’s duoclean lift-away true pet cleaner (Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk) that’s ideal for pet owners and allergy sufferers.

It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease, so we can highly recommend it for keeping your home squeaky clean.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You’ll find the best deals and discounts at IndyBest throughout the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark our Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

