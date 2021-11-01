Cult Beauty Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in this year’s sale

Famed for selling cult beauty products – hence the name – Cult Beauty is one of the best online retailers for top make-up brands and skincare saviours alike.

Stocking Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Aesop and more, there truly is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to grab miniatures for a winter getaway or buy your Christmas glam kit, you don’t have to look much further than the seemingly limitless range of products on the site.

Taking place on 26 November, Black Friday is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, with bargains to be had across everything from beauty and homeware to gaming and tech.

So, whether you’re already part of the #CultCommunity, want to get a head start on Christmas shopping, or just fancy treating yourself to a new eyeshadow stick, Cult Beauty may well be your first port of call. We’ve got all the information on how to snap up the most make-up, skincare and haircare for your money.

Read more:

Does Cult Beauty take part in Black Friday?

Yes, Cult Beauty does take part annually and already has a dedicated Black Friday page on its website, confirming the retailer is in for 2021.

With the promise that this Black Friday will include everything from its “best ever edit of savings to exclusive new arrivals and kits”, Cult Beauty seems to be going big, with skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrance, body and wellbeing products all listed as due to be included in the sale.

Does Cult Beauty take part in Cyber Monday?

Yes. Acting now as an extension of Black Friday for the majority of retailers, Cult Beauty will also have sales on Cyber Monday. It has shared on its dedicated Black Friday web page that “Black Friday deals will be available just before Black Friday (and afterwards too!) to celebrate Cyber Monday”.

Of course, as the retailer is online-only, all offers, discounts, and deals will be on the website across Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and from the sounds of it, for longer too.

When is Cult Beauty’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, and normally runs through the weekend before finishing up on Cyber Monday on 29 November. Although we don’t have a specific Black Friday sale date for Cult Beauty yet, the retailer’s dedicated Black Friday news page teases that the sale “is coming very soon”.

Cult Beauty is encouraging everyone to sign up to its newsletter to be “one of the very first to hear about when our utterly unmissable Black Friday 2021 beauty sale will drop”. So, preparation is key. We’d also suggest bookmarking this page to stay in the know, as our team will be scouring the site for the best deals as they land.

If you can’t wait until then, there is already a range of pre-Black Friday offers on the site, on brands including Elemis, Nars, Too Faced and more.

The BeautyBlender leveler primer is currently half price (£14.26, Cultbeauty.co.uk), while this Ren clean skincare limited edition overnight recovery balm 50ml has had a £12.50 price cut (£37.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk). And if you spend £50 on By Terry products, including this discounted lip-expert shine liquid lipstick (£17.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk), you’ll also receive a free travel-size bestsellers duo.

What were the best offers from Cult Beauty’s Black Friday sale last year?

As with any event, not everything on the site featured in last year’s sale – top brands such as Huda Beauty, Vieve and Opalex didn’t see any discounts.

But, some big-ticket items saw big savings, including the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx spectraLite faceware pro mask (£430, Cultbeauty.co.uk) which was reduced by over £100 down to £322.50, and the Nuface break the ice platinum mini collection fell from £142 to £106.50 (Cultbeauty.co.uk).

In make-up, It Cosmetics’s your skin but better CC+ cream (£32.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk) was reduced by 20 per cent, while the IndyBest favourite Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder (£32, Cultbeauty.co.uk) also had 20 per cent off.

And skincare heroes such as Dr. Barbara Sturm’s calming serum (£175, Cultbeauty.co.uk), The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution (£6.30, Cultbeauty.co.uk), and Sunday Riley’s luna sleeping night oil (£85, Cultbeauty.co.uk) were all reduced by 20 per cent or more.

