Cuba explosion – live: Large blast at The Hotel Saratoga in Havana

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.
Much remains unknown concerning the blast at The Hotel Saratoga, including what caused the explosion and if there are any casualties inside the building.
A bomb-like sound was reported in the area and injured individuals have been seen outside the hotel.
A Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
The building the hotel is now in was constructed in 1880 as warehouses before being convertedin 1933 to a hotel.
The front of the historic hotel appears to have ben completely destoryed in the blast.
