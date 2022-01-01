Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Crystal Palace take on West Ham United on Saturday evening as a new calendar year of Premier League gets underway.

At the halfway point the Hammers are flying, sitting just outside the top four as they battle Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for a place in next season’s Champions league.

Manager David Moyes is giving Irons fans a season to remember in the Europa League, too, but an injury crisis in defence threatens their progress.

Palace, on the other hand, are enjoying a solid if unspectacular campaign so far, with on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher the standout performer and top scorer for a side being remoulded by Patrick Vieira after four years under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson.

Vieira is set to miss this fixture, as he did the Eagles’ last against Spurs, owing to Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Crystal Palace vs West Ham?

The match kicks off on Saturday 1 January at 5.30pm GMT.

How to watch

Crystal Palace vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Subscribers can stream the game online live via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Crystal Palace are without a glut of first-team players for this one, including regular starters Joachim Andersen and Eberechi Eze. With Michael Olise, James McArthur and Nathaniel Clyne also missing, the Eagles’ bench could look light, but Conor Gallagher should return to the starting line-up and Wilfried Zaha is available again following his suspension.

West Ham, meanwhile, will be without Pablo Fornals as he continues to self-isolate with Covid-19, meaning Manuel Lanzini will likely start in his stead. In defence, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna remain long-term absentees, so Craig Dawson and Issa Diop will likely continue at centre-half.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyaté, Schlupp, Gallagher; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Crystal Palace 23/10

Draw 5/2

West Ham 7/5

Prediction

The home side’s defensive record is almost as strong as their opponents’, but their inferior goalscoring record could make things difficult. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.

