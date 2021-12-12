Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Crystal Palace welcome Everton to Selhurst Park this afternoon, with the visitors buoyed by the relief of finally snapping their long winless streak.

Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night to end an eight-match run without a win, while Palace have been beaten in their last three outings – most recently losing to Ralf Rangnick’s new-look Manchester United.

Those results meant Everton entered this gameweek 12th in the Premier League table, while Palace came into the weekend down in 14th.

Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 December.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also be available to stream live on the broadcaster’s website and SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

Palace defender Joel Ward returns from suspension, but Joachim Andersen’s fitness is a slight concern to Patrick Vieira.

Similarly for Rafael Benitez, central defender Yerry Mina could miss out for Everton due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, Gray; Townsend; Richarlison.

Odds

Palace: 13/10

Draw: 11/5

Everton: 23/10

Prediction

Palace 1-1 Everton.

