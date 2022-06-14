Crypto crash – latest: Bitcoin withdrawals still blocked by Binance after huge market collapse

It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.
Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent over the past day.
While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.
“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company said today.
Over $100M offloaded from US crypto funds last week
Digital assets worth about $102M were offloaded from US crypto funds last week “in anticipation of hawkish monetary policy” from the US Federal Reserve, according to CoinShares.
The latest edition of the weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows report from CoinShares notes that outflows between 6 and 10 June were mainly led by investors from the Americas at $98M, while Europe accounted for just $2M.
“Bitcoin saw outflows totalling $57M last week bring month-to-date outflows to US$91M,” the report noted, adding that Ethereum saw outflows of $41M bringing its total year-to-date outflows to $387M.
El Salvador minister says crypto crash poses ‘extremely minimal’ risk
El Salvador’s Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday that the current crypto market crash poses an “extremely minimal” fiscal risk to the South American nation.
“When they tell me that the fiscal risk for El Salvador because of Bitcoin is really high, the only thing I can do is smile. The fiscal risk is extremely minimal,” Mr Zelaya said at a press conference, according to Reuters.
The country has purchased 2,301 Bitcoin, which are currently worth about $51M at the time of publishing – about 50 percent of the $105.6M that the country has invested in the cryptocurrency.
Mr Zelaya said the country’s bitcoin portfolio had lost some $40M in value, citing an earlier estimate from Deutsche Welles.
“Forty million dollars does not even represent 0.5% of our national general budget,” he said.
Crypto.com, BlockFi lays off workers amid ‘crypto winter’
Cryptocurrency companies including Crypto.com and BlockFi have announced they’ve laid off employees amid the recent crypto market crash and a bearish industry.
Kris Marszalek of Crypto.com said the company is making adjustments to the market conditions by “making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce.”
“We will continue to evaluate how to best optimize our resources to position ourselves as the strongest builders during the down cycle to become the biggest winners during the next bull run,” he tweeted.
BlockFi founders Zac Prince and Floria Marquez also said in a blog post on Monday that the reason the company laid off employees was due to the crypto crash.
El Salvador loses half its Bitcoin investment as crypto market plunges
El Salvador currently has 2,301 Bitcoin, worth about $50 million at the time of publishing.
This is about 50 percent of the $105.6 million that the country’s president Nayib Bukele invested.
The country has bought the dip several times in the past.
In October 2021, it bought 420 bitcoins, paying the highest price per bitcoin. Then on 9 May, Mr Bukele again “bought the dip” and bought 500 bitcoins for over $30,700 each.
But amid the latest crypto market crash, with bitcoin’s price inching closer to the $21,000 mark, it remains to be seen if the country would keep hodling its bitcoin assets to recoup some of the money lost.
Adam Smith13 June 2022 17:40
Adam Smith13 June 2022 17:40
