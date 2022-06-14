Crypto crash – latest: Bitcoin withdrawals still blocked by Binance after huge market collapse

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

Bitcoin has crashed below $24,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020.

More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday morning.

It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.

Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent over the past day.

While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.

“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company said today.

Show latest update 1655187163 NFT trading volumes surge amid crypto crash NFT trading volumes have surged in the last day even as the crypto market has tanked. Top NFT projects including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and Crypto Punks have seen 100 per cent increases in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam. However, data suggests a small number of rich investors may be behind the moves. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 07:12 1655183317 Over $100M offloaded from US crypto funds last week Digital assets worth about $102M were offloaded from US crypto funds last week “in anticipation of hawkish monetary policy” from the US Federal Reserve, according to CoinShares. The latest edition of the weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows report from CoinShares notes that outflows between 6 and 10 June were mainly led by investors from the Americas at $98M, while Europe accounted for just $2M. “Bitcoin saw outflows totalling $57M last week bring month-to-date outflows to US$91M,” the report noted, adding that Ethereum saw outflows of $41M bringing its total year-to-date outflows to $387M. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 06:08 1655181996 Bitcoin drops below $22,000 mark again After briefly rising to a value of over $22,000, bitcoin has dropped below the value again in the last hour. The leading cryptocurrency is currently fluctuating around this mark. It is still down by about 15 per cent in the last day and by over 25 per cent compared to its value last week. The overall crypto market is down by about 12 per cent in the last day, and is valued at about $924 bn amid the risk of mass liquidations. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 05:46 1655180307 El Salvador minister says crypto crash poses ‘extremely minimal’ risk El Salvador’s Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday that the current crypto market crash poses an “extremely minimal” fiscal risk to the South American nation. “When they tell me that the fiscal risk for El Salvador because of Bitcoin is really high, the only thing I can do is smile. The fiscal risk is extremely minimal,” Mr Zelaya said at a press conference, according to Reuters. The country has purchased 2,301 Bitcoin, which are currently worth about $51M at the time of publishing – about 50 percent of the $105.6M that the country has invested in the cryptocurrency. Mr Zelaya said the country’s bitcoin portfolio had lost some $40M in value, citing an earlier estimate from Deutsche Welles. “Forty million dollars does not even represent 0.5% of our national general budget,” he said. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 05:18 1655179695 Coinbase drops by over 11 per cent as Bitcoin nosedives Coinbase shares were down more than 11 per cent on Monday amid the latest crypto market crash. This appears to be linked to bitcoin trading at its lowest levels since December 2020, and the overall crypto market value dropping below the $1 tn mark. Shares of the crypto trading platform were already down 76 percent over the last year, and the company had announced a hiring freeze and cancelled accepted job offers. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 05:08 1655178049 Crypto.com, BlockFi lays off workers amid ‘crypto winter’ Cryptocurrency companies including Crypto.com and BlockFi have announced they’ve laid off employees amid the recent crypto market crash and a bearish industry. Kris Marszalek of Crypto.com said the company is making adjustments to the market conditions by “making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce.” “We will continue to evaluate how to best optimize our resources to position ourselves as the strongest builders during the down cycle to become the biggest winners during the next bull run,” he tweeted. BlockFi founders Zac Prince and Floria Marquez also said in a blog post on Monday that the reason the company laid off employees was due to the crypto crash. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 04:40 1655176184 Bitcoin down by 16 per cent Bitcoin is down by about 16 per cent in the last day and is inching closer to the $21,000 mark. The world’s leading cryptocurrency has sunk in value by nearly 27 per cent compared to its price last week amid the latest crypto market crash. Other leading cryptocurrencies, including ethereum, and dogecoin have also dropped in value by around 15 per cent in the last 24 hours. Solana and cardano are also down by over 5 to 8 per cent in the last day. The overall crypto market is continuing its downward trend, and is currently close to a value of $900M, sinking by over 12 per cent in the last 24 hours. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 04:09 1655175539 El Salvador loses half its Bitcoin investment as crypto market plunges El Salvador currently has 2,301 Bitcoin, worth about $50 million at the time of publishing. This is about 50 percent of the $105.6 million that the country’s president Nayib Bukele invested. The country has bought the dip several times in the past. In October 2021, it bought 420 bitcoins, paying the highest price per bitcoin. Then on 9 May, Mr Bukele again “bought the dip” and bought 500 bitcoins for over $30,700 each. But amid the latest crypto market crash, with bitcoin’s price inching closer to the $21,000 mark, it remains to be seen if the country would keep hodling its bitcoin assets to recoup some of the money lost. Vishwam Sankaran 14 June 2022 03:58 1655148988 How bad is the latest bitcoin crash? Crypto market analysts are divided over whether we’re nearing the end of the bear market, or still firmly in the middle of it. With more than 60 per cent losses for bitcoin since its November 2021 price peak, some believe it could still rival the 80 per cent+ losses seen during the market corrections of 2013 and 2017. After dropping below $1 trillion today for the first time since 2020, we’ve asked analysts which way they think the crypto market is heading from here. You can read all about it here: Anthony Cuthbertson 13 June 2022 20:36 1655138414 Bitcoin’s crash continues We will be continuing our updates tomorrow – stay tuned! Adam Smith 13 June 2022 17:40

