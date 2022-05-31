Crying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescue team in Costa Rica

Posted on May 31, 2022 0

A crying baby sloth has been reunited with its mother at the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica after falling out of a tree.

On 10 May, one of the staff members found the animal crying on the floor near the beach.

He took the sloth for a check-up with the vet, who confirmed it was healthy and didn’t have any injuries.

The cry of the baby was recorded and then played near its mother’s tree to get her attention and the rescue was completed when she climbed down to reunite with her baby.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Crying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescue team in Costa Rica