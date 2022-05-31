Crying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescue team in Costa Rica

A crying baby sloth has been reunited with its mother at the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica after falling out of a tree.

On 10 May, one of the staff members found the animal crying on the floor near the beach.

He took the sloth for a check-up with the vet, who confirmed it was healthy and didn’t have any injuries.

The cry of the baby was recorded and then played near its mother’s tree to get her attention and the rescue was completed when she climbed down to reunite with her baby.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.