Crowds wait for buses in north Greenwich during tube strike

Travel was disrupted in London on Monday (6 June) as a Tube strike affected all lines.

This video shows people queueing for buses at North Greenwich station.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said that 4,000 station workers and revenue control staff shut down the London Underground “to oppose pension attacks and job cuts.”

“600 station staff jobs will be lost if Transport for London plans go through and RMT members face huge detrimental changes to their pensions and working conditions,” an RMT statement said.

