Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Summer Solstice

Thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge for the summer solstice, greeting the sun with cheers as it rose over the neolithic monument.

This year marks the first time members of the public have been allowed to attend the solstice in person since 2019 – with the last two years’ events streamed online because of the pandemic.

English Heritage said 170,000 people from around the world watched the solstice online this year. It is believed that solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

