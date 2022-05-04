Crowd marches through LA for abortion rights protest

Police and protesters clashed during a march in LA on Tuesday (3 May) after Politico leaked a draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court would overturn the Roe vs Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that 250 people walked from LA City Hall to Pershing Square.

“A group of protestors began to take the intersection. Officers attempted to communicate, clear and provide dispersal order to the group. The crowd began to throw rocks & bottles at officers. One officer injured,” LAPD tweeted.

