Crowd marches through LA for abortion rights protest

Posted on May 4, 2022 0

Police and protesters clashed during a march in LA on Tuesday (3 May) after Politico leaked a draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court would overturn the Roe vs Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that 250 people walked from LA City Hall to Pershing Square.

“A group of protestors began to take the intersection. Officers attempted to communicate, clear and provide dispersal order to the group. The crowd began to throw rocks & bottles at officers. One officer injured,” LAPD tweeted.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Crowd marches through LA for abortion rights protest