Croatia drops all Covid entry restrictions for travel

Croatia has dropped all of its remaining Covid travel rules, the country’s tourist board has announced.

“All travellers entering Croatia can now do so under the same conditions of entry that were in force before the Covid-19 pandemic, ie with valid travel documents,” reads the statement from the Croatian National Tourist Office, released on Tuesday.

This means travellers will no longer have to show a negative Covid test result or proof of vaccination in order to enter the country.

Prior to 1 May, unvaccinated visitors had to take a PCR test within the 72 hours before travel, or an antigen test within 24 hours, while all visitors had to fill in an online health form – now scrapped.

“We are happy to confirm that Croatia has dropped all Covid entry requirements for Brits,” said Darija Reic, director of CNTO in the UK.

“In 2019, we welcomed around 900,000 travellers from the UK, and with the return of numerous flights this year from the UK to Pula, Rijeka, Zadar, Split, Dubrovnik and Zagreb, we hope this news will incite many more to choose our sunny coast and lustrous inland for their well deserved summer break.

“With a number of new hotels, restaurants, and events confirmed for this summer, Croatia is set for a strong season ahead.”

It follows Greece’s decision to remove its pre-travel PCR test for unvaccinated visitors as well as proof of vaccination for vaccinated arrivals from 1 May. The country had previously ended its passenger locator form on 15 March.

The Greek health minister Thanos Plevris emphasised that the government sees this as a suspension of rules for the summer season, rather than an end to them, with the relaxed policy to be reviewed at the end of August.

The countries join a list of 15+ destinations, including Iceland, Norway, Iceland and Madeira, which have dropped all Covid-related travel restrictions for holidaymakers.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Croatia drops all Covid entry restrictions for travel