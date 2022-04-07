Critics Call Mads Mikkelsen Better Replacement Of Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Early Reviews; Fans Say 'Never'

Posted on April 7, 2022 0 Comments0

As the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore gears up to release in theaters this week(May8) , early reviews of the movie are in and the movie has received a mixed response. Although the movie received luke warm response, several critics are praising Mads Mikkelsen’s performance as the dark wizard Grindelwald and even calling him better than Johnny Depp’s iteration. However, fans had a totally different response and said that no one was better than Depp for the role of Grindelwald.

Variety reported that several critics in their earlier review called Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald better than Johnny Depp’s. Mikkelsen replaced Depp after Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald when Warner Bros. fired Depp due to his ongoing libel case with the Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The announcement received widespread backlash as Heard was still a part of Aquaman 2.

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna in her review wrote, “Mikkelsen slips into the role of Grindelwald so naturally that it’s easy to forget Depp had ever played the role. With Depp, I couldn’t understand why anyone would want to follow a wizard who comically looked like another bizarre invention out of the actor’s menagerie of eccentric characters he’s played over the years.”

As the early reviews were made public, fans expressed their disdain and said that it was just another media tactic to target Depp. One user wrote, “With all due respect to Mads as a great actor, this seems like a hit piece targeting Depp for no reason!” See other reactions here.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Critics Call Mads Mikkelsen Better Replacement Of Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Early Reviews; Fans Say 'Never'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *