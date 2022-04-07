Critics Call Mads Mikkelsen Better Replacement Of Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Early Reviews; Fans Say 'Never'

As the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore gears up to release in theaters this week(May8) , early reviews of the movie are in and the movie has received a mixed response. Although the movie received luke warm response, several critics are praising Mads Mikkelsen’s performance as the dark wizard Grindelwald and even calling him better than Johnny Depp’s iteration. However, fans had a totally different response and said that no one was better than Depp for the role of Grindelwald.

Variety reported that several critics in their earlier review called Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald better than Johnny Depp’s. Mikkelsen replaced Depp after Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald when Warner Bros. fired Depp due to his ongoing libel case with the Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The announcement received widespread backlash as Heard was still a part of Aquaman 2.

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna in her review wrote, “Mikkelsen slips into the role of Grindelwald so naturally that it’s easy to forget Depp had ever played the role. With Depp, I couldn’t understand why anyone would want to follow a wizard who comically looked like another bizarre invention out of the actor’s menagerie of eccentric characters he’s played over the years.”

As the early reviews were made public, fans expressed their disdain and said that it was just another media tactic to target Depp. One user wrote, “With all due respect to Mads as a great actor, this seems like a hit piece targeting Depp for no reason!” See other reactions here.

With all due respect to Mads as a great actor, this seems like a hit piece targeting Depp for no reason! — Phoenix (@Phoenix17398765) April 5, 2022

Never, Johnny Depp forever Grindelwald

The magnitude of Johnny Depp’s performance for Grindelwald is unparalleled.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald — Thaís Laguna 💖 🇧🇷 🇺🇦 (@thaislaguna) April 5, 2022

Well THIS critic disagrees. Mads was ok but his performance was bland. Every scene he was in, I sat there wishing it was Johnny Depp instead. Mads is great in many roles. But this one… no#JohnnyDepp #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/0HQgwoHqQG — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) April 6, 2022

Warner Bros, we warned you. Disney, we warned you. Peter Safran, we warned you and you said we didn’t matter. How’s that workin’ for ya? 🤣#JohnnyDepp #NoJohnnyNoPirates#JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald pic.twitter.com/jmA5VdW8pr — Carolina Depphead 🏴‍☠️ (@80sDepphead) April 6, 2022

No matter what they going to say, I’ll always be onyour side. All of my love and respect from Just A Fan❤️👑#JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald#JusticeForJohnnyDeppVirginia2022 #BoycottFantasticBeasts3 pic.twitter.com/0HMwDVFQxZ — JD Fan 🇵🇹🏴‍☠️ (@johnnyd_always) March 30, 2022

Since #SecretsOfDumbledore is trending…. A quick reminder that there’s only ONE Grindelwald….and that is Johnny Depp. A character that he moulded into his own and made it into the success it is today!!#JohnnyDepp#JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald pic.twitter.com/ZtnXmr46fj — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) February 22, 2022

#WarnerBros must be feeling a bit sick with decision to boot #JohnnyDepp. They could have waited until after the trial & have ticket sales of 12M happy Depp supporters and their families but no. Big mistake.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald #Truth #truthwins https://t.co/XX6CaVoYyf — ䷈ Annabel 🇳🇿🏴‍☠️ (@AnnabelKiwiBird) April 6, 2022

