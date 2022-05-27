Critics Are Busy Talking About Shah Rukh Khan In Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' Early Reviews; Here's Why

After the phenomenal success of ‘WandaVision, ‘Loki’ and the recently-released ‘Moon Knight’, Marvel is all set to come up with a new show, Ms. Marvel. And looks like they have another blockbuster up their sleeves as the early reviews of the upcoming show are already here and they seem quite positive. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention is the mention of Shah Rukh Khan and his movies in early reviews.

In addition to roping in a lead actor of Pakistani origin, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel also features renowned Asian actors like Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles. But the fact is that Kamala is a huge SRK fan in the Marvel show and they giving Badshah of Bollywood a huge shout-out has got desi-fans quite excited. And thanks to the mention of the Bollywood actor in a couple of early reviews, SRK fans all across the globe are now eagerly waiting to catch all the action and a superhero who idolises their favourite actor.

SEE ALSO: Ant-Man, Captain Marvel And More Make Sneaky Cameo In The New ‘Ms. Marvel’ Trailer

Taking to Twitter, Courtney Howard, who was one of the critics to watch the first two episodes of the upcoming show wrote, “They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK (“There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie”) in #MsMarvel episode 2 so *obviously* it’s the best Marvel series ever.”

They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK (“There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie”) in #MsMarvel episode 2 so *obviously* it’s the best Marvel series ever. ❤️🥰 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 25, 2022

Here are a few more early reviews of ‘Ms. Marvel’ involving Shah Rukh Khan:

LOVED the first 2 eps of Ms Marvel. This is the South Asian rep I want to see. Sugar-coated saunf, dialogue about @iamsrk’s best film, a soundtrack including @hasanraheeem’s Peechay Hutt. Kamala Khan is unapologetically brown and I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/O2CKjgUPvR — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) May 25, 2022

Loved the first two episodes of #MsMarvel it exceeded my expectations. The fact that SRK even got a mention 🤩 feel very proud to see our South Asian culture being represented in the right way on the big screen 📺 defo one to add to your watch lists! @weareMediaHive — Nikita (@NikitaKanda) May 25, 2022

While Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan are also rooting for the upcoming Marvel show, the makers are all set to release the show on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8, 2022. With a total of six episodes, Iman Vellani’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ will also star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and others in significant roles.

SEE ALSO: MCU Producer Reveals Why ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Loki’ And Other Phase 4 Projects Have Cliffhanger Endings

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Critics Are Busy Talking About Shah Rukh Khan In Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' Early Reviews; Here's Why