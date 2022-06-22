Critically endangered orangutan delivers healthy baby at zoo in Vienna

A critically endangered orangutan has delivered a healthy baby at a zoo in Vienna.

Proud mother Sari gave birth on Sunday (19 June) in front of a delighted crowd at Schönbrunn Zoo – their first orangutan birth in 20 years.

Fascinating footage shows the orangutan in a nest of hay before calmly delivering her baby and taking a well-earned rest with the little one nestled in her arms.

She can even be seen pulling the infant out before tenderly cradling the newborn and showering it with kisses.

