Critical roll: Is bread bad for the environment?

How is bread bad for the environment?

A 2017 University of Sheffield study calculated the environmental impact of a loaf of bread – from the farm to the shop shelf – and which part of its production contributes the most greenhouse gas.

In their life cycle analysis, the researchers found that a loaf of bread emits about a half-kilo of carbon dioxide.

The research showed ammonium nitrate fertiliser used in wheat cultivation contributes almost half (43 per cent) of the greenhouse gas emissions – dwarfing all other processes in the supply chain.

Dr Liam Goucher, who carried out the study, said: “Consumers are usually unaware of the environmental impacts embodied in the products they purchase – particularly in the case of food, where the main concerns are usually over health or animal welfare.

“There is perhaps awareness of pollution caused by plastic packaging, but many people will be surprised at the wider environmental impacts revealed in this study.

“We found in every loaf there is embodied global warming resulting from the fertiliser applied to farmers’ fields to increase their wheat harvest.

“This arises from the large amount of energy needed to make the fertilizer and from nitrous oxide gas released when it is degraded in the soil.”

There are growing concerns about pollution from plastic packaging around food, as well as wider environmental issues including transport.