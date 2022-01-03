Critical incidents declared at NHS hospitals amid ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages

Critical incidents have been declared at a number of hospitals amid “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages related to Covid.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs four hospitals across the county, said it was taking “additional steps to maintain services” because of “compromised” staffing levels caused by Covid-19.

A leaked internal memo, seen by the Sunday Times, revealed a rapid increase in staff sickness at two sites – Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital – was the biggest factor for the decision.

ULHT confirmed an internal critical incident was declared on Saturday night due to staffing pressures – but that essential services remain fully open.

The trust’s medical director, Dr Colin Farquharson, said in a statement: “As a result of significant staffing pressures due to absence related to Covid-19, we are having to take additional steps to maintain services.

“Our staff continue to work exceptionally hard and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them, so people should continue to come forward for care.

“People can help us to help them by getting their COVID booster vaccine to protect themselves and their families and reduce pressure on health services.”

Morriston Hospital in Swansea also announced its A&E department could only provide a “limited service” due to ongoing staff shortages worsened by the spread of coronavirus.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said a “number of trusts” across the country had declared internal critical incidents over the last few days.

He tweeted: “A number of trusts across country have declared internal critical incidents over the last few days.

“One has received particular media attention overnight. But there are others.

“A trust will declare a critical incident if it believes it might not be able to provide range of critical/ priority services it needs to.”

Mr Hopson added that Covid hospitalisations in the capital have “dropped significantly” over the last few days, but he added: “We must keep very close eye on London.

“Vital to see what effect New Year celebrations/schools return will have on infection rates.

“Definite worry that hospitalisations could rise again if infection rates rise again. Govt must be ready to move fast on restrictions if needed.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Critical incidents declared at NHS hospitals amid ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages