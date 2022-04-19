Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.
Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their “deepest sadness” at the passing of their newborn in a statement released on Monday evening.
The pair revealed last October that they were expecting twins and though Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, her brother sadly died.
The 37-year-old had been due to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash but will instead spend time at home with his family.
A United statement read: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.
“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”
