Cristiano Ronaldo drops out of Manchester United starting line-up against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench for Manchester United at Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Rüdiger, da Silva, Jorginho(c), Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, James, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech

Chelsea subs: Barkley, Christensen, Mount, Arrizabalaga, Ñíguez, Lukaku, Havertz, Pulisic, Azpilicueta

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes (c), Sancho, Rashford

Manchester United subs: Henderson, Martial, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Greenwood, Diogo Dalot, van de Beek

More to follow…

