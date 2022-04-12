Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has apologised after defending fellow MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy on Monday (11 April).
Blunt posted a statement on his website defending Khan and calling his conviction a “dreadful miscarriage of justice.”
He subsequently apologised and took down the statement, and resigned as chair of the LGBTQ+ parliamentary group.
Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008. Following his conviction the Conservative Party said he had been expelled from the party.
Source Link Crispin Blunt apologises for defending MP convicted of sexual assault