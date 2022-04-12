Crispin Blunt apologises for defending MP convicted of sexual assault

April 12, 2022

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has apologised after defending fellow MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy on Monday (11 April).

Blunt posted a statement on his website defending Khan and calling his conviction a “dreadful miscarriage of justice.”

He subsequently apologised and took down the statement, and resigned as chair of the LGBTQ+ parliamentary group.

Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008. Following his conviction the Conservative Party said he had been expelled from the party.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Crispin Blunt apologises for defending MP convicted of sexual assault