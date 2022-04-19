'Criminal': Boris Johnson hecked by MPs in Commons

Posted on April 19, 2022

Boris Johnson was heckled with shouts of “criminal” after he apologised in the House of Commons for breaking Covid rules.

“It did not occur to me…that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules,” Johnson said.

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has confirmed that a debate will take place on Thursday (21 April) as to whether the prime minister knowingly misled parliament regarding breaches of Covid rules during lockdown.

