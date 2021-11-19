Cricket’s leading decision makers have promised “wide-ranging action to tackle discrimination” after a crisis summit at The Kia Oval, but details will not become clear until next week.
An all-game meeting took place on Friday with Tom Harrison the England and Wales Cricket Board’s under-pressure chief executive, facing scrutiny over his handling of the sport’s ongoing racism scandal.
ECB representatives met with chairs of the 18 first-class counties, the Professional Cricketers’ Association, the MCC and others from the non-first-class counties and recreational game and emerged claiming a broad agreement to deal decisively with the issue.
A statement read: “Cricket today committed to taking wide-ranging action to tackle discrimination and promote inclusion and diversity at all levels.
“The group worked through a series of actions that aim to tackle the serious questions being asked of the sport. Each individually agreed to consult with their stakeholders before coming together as a game next week and publishing further details.”
Source Link Cricket’s stakeholders promise wide-ranging response to racism at crisis meeting