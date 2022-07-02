Crew rescued from ship after it splits in two during typhoon in South China Sea

A crew had to abandon a ship after extreme weather conditions snapped the vessel in two in during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday (2 July).
Hong Kong government planes and helicopters were sent to rescue crew members from the ship, according to a statement released by officials.
The statement said that 30 crew members abandoned the ship during Typhoon Chaba.
Three people were rescued from the ship; the fate of the rest of the crew is unknown.
