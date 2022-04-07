Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

A Tesla driver has shared a creepy video of his car detecting pedestrians in a cemetery when no one was visible.

Edgar Osornia, who goes by @iam3dgar on TikTok, filmed the moment his dashboard display indicated a person was walking in various directions close to his vehicle.

But panning the camera around as he slowly moved through the cemetery, Edgar revealed there was no one close by.

The chilling clip has since been viewed over three million times, with some on social media joking that his Tesla has a “sixth sense”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery