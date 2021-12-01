CRED to Acquire Happay in Cash and Stock Deal Valuing up to $180 Million

CRED on December 1 announced that it will acquire Happay in a cash and stock deal, valuing the company expense management platform up to $180 million.

This is the newest in a series of deals done by Kunal Shah-founded CRED, which started out as an app to make credit card repayments. The fintech platform is expanding its ambitions and growing inorganically using the vast investment rounds it has raised over the years.

“With professional expenses forming a significant portion of credit card spends, bringing professional expense management into the CRED ecosystem is a natural extension of our proposition,” Shah said.

Attaching that Happay’s “product strength, customer experience and vision align with our intent at CRED to reward responsible financial behaviour and we’re excited to partner them in their journey towards leading the category,” Shah stated.

“We’ve invested in building a category-defining product at Happay with thousands of customers who love the experience. The next phase of our growth will come from building scale, brand, and distribution. The CRED team’s experience in this regard is unparalleled,” shared Anshul Rai, co-founder and CEO of Happay.

CRED earlier also acquired Chennai-based liquor shopping and delivery startup HipBar to foray into the wallets space. HipBar has a prepaid payment instrument license, in addition to obtaining a non-banking finance company (NBFC) license through an entity called NewTap technologies.

NextBigBrand on November 19 reported that CRED is in early-stage talks to acquire alternate investment platform Wint Wealth and restaurant discovery app Dineout.

