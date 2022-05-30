The agent who designed the FBI’s active shooter protocol has written a scathing op-ed about the police tactics used during the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The retired FBI special agent, Katherine Schweit, especially questioned the decision to wait 78 minutes before confronting the gunman.

“Why did the police leadership make that call?” Ms Schweit wrote in an article for The New York Times.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Source Link Creator of FBI’s active shooter protocol blasts Uvalde police