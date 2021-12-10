Crazy Frog releases first single in 12 years with cover of Run DMC’s ‘Tricky’

Crazy Frog has returned with its first single in 12 years.

The Swedish animated character – originally known as The Annoying Thing – topped charts in the UK and across Europe back in 2005 with “Axel F”, a cover of a song originally featured on the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack.

Other covers, including “Popcorn”, “Jingle Bells” and “Last Christmas”, also made it to the UK top 20. Crazy Frog’s last singles and album were released in 2009.

A new Twitter account was made for the character last year, suggesting that new music was on its way. On Friday (10 December), a cover of Run DMC’s “Tricky” appeared on YouTube.

In the video, Crazy Frog breaks into a rocket launch site and is eventually blasted into space.

Sony Music’s president Wolfgang Boss told NME that he hopes to introduce a new generation of young people – who have now swapped ringtones for TikTok – to the animated amphibian.

“When we started Crazy Frog, there was no TikTok, it didn’t exist,” Boss said.

“But right now TikTok is super important. It’s basically the number one platform for people to share new music and funny things connected with music.”

A Crazy Frog NFT is also expected to drop on 23 December.

