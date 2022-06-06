An escaped cow has been saved from an uncertain fate after cowboys managed to lasso the animal and heave it to safety.
KOCO News 5 overhead camera caught the action live as emergency crews pursued the heffer as it enjoyed a spontaneous jaunt along a busy Oklahoma City highway.
The four-legged fugitive managed to evade capture once as officers tried – and failed – to trap it by a fence.
But cowboys continued the chase and managed to rope the fleeing beast, dragging it out of the path of oncoming traffic and bringing the cow’s brief outing to an end.
Source Link Cow escapes, flees down highway, gets lassoed by cowboys