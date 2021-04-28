COVID19 Vaccines Might Lead To Herpes Infection Among Recipients

Scientists from Israel have found that COVID19 vaccines might lead to herpes infection among people who have received the vaccines. They have said that herpes infection might be a possible side effect of COVID19 vaccines. They have looked at six cases in a new study where patients have developed a skin rash known as herpes zoster or shingles after they have been given the shots. As per the experts, herpes shows up as a small and itchy rash initially but if it is not treated on time, it can lead to nerve damage and pain. This infection can cause a lingering burning sensation on the skin even after the rashes fade away. This study has been done by experts from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in association with Carmel Medical Center in Hafia. They have found that people who are dealing with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases might be at a higher risk of developing herpes infection. Experts have said that out of 491 around six people have been diagnosed with herpes infection.

In the study, experts have said that all six patients have been dealing with inflammatory rheumatic diseases. All these patients have been young though the disease is more common among people who are above 50 years of age. The lead author of the study, Dr. Victoria Furer has said that five of these patients have been diagnosed with herpes zoster infection after the first dose of the vaccine and the sixth patient has been diagnosed with the infection after the second dose of the vaccine. The authors of the study have not been able to find out whether the vaccine has been solely responsible for this infection of herpes zoster. However, they have said that it might have triggered the infection.

The lead author of the study Dr. Victoria Furer has said that there is a need for further studies to validate the findings of the study. He has said that one implication might be that patients who are dealing with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases should be asked to be vaccinated against herpes zoster before being vaccinated with COVID19 shots. The authors of the study have said that the findings of the study should not discourage people to be vaccinated for COVID19.