A US official has confirmed that more than 90% of federal workers have received at least one Covid vaccination shot by President Joe Biden’s deadline of Monday November 22.
Mr Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to have at least the first dose of a Covid vaccine by that date. Unlike other mandates, there was not the option to undergo regular testing instead, unless a medical or religious exemption was approved.
Source Link Covid vaccine: More than 90% of federal workers have had shot by Biden’s deadline