A US official has confirmed that more than 90% of federal workers have received at least one Covid vaccination shot by President Joe Biden’s deadline of Monday November 22.

Mr Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to have at least the first dose of a Covid vaccine by that date. Unlike other mandates, there was not the option to undergo regular testing instead, unless a medical or religious exemption was approved.

Breaking news, more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid vaccine: More than 90% of federal workers have had shot by Biden’s deadline