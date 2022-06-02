Children under the age of five will be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from 21 June if regulators authorize the measure as expected, the White House has announced.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said during a briefing on Thursday that “we expect that vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21st. Our expectation is that within weeks, every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated, will be able to get an appointment”.

Dr Jha added that “I think we have the tools for the summer. We will not have the tools for the fall and winter unless Congress steps up and funds us”.

Concerning vaccines for children under the age of five, Dr Jha said that “we’ve encouraged states and providers to find ways to ensure that parents have access to these vaccines for their kids outside of normal work hours, because we want to make this as easy as possible for working parents and their families”.

“We are going to make 10 million doses available to states, pharmacies and community health centers and federal entities to order initially. Starting tomorrow, states can begin to place their orders,” he added.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid vaccine for kids under 5 available 21 June, White House announces