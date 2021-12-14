Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.

The UK’s four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.

“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.

Analysis from NHS England suggests that the 15-minute wait reduces the throughput of the vaccination programme by 23 per cent.

The CMOs said that if ministers agree to the move it would be a “temporary measure on the grounds of public health need to protect as many citizens as possible over a short period of time”.

More to follow

