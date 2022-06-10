Covid: UK scientists warn country will see new wave

The UK’s leading scientists have warned the country will see a new wave of infections this month.
Speaking during a briefing by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, Professor Christina Pagel said: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won’t be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can’t count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”
Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Covid “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants.
More to follow…
