Covid: UK reports more than 106,000 new cases in new daily record

The UK has identified a record 106,122 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as pressure grows on ministers to impose tougher restrictions after Christmas.

Driven by the spread of the highly transmissible new Omicron variant, coronavirus infections have jumped dramatically in Britain in recent weeks, surpassing 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

The enormous spike in cases has prompted the Welsh government to announce new measures, including the rule of six, which will come into force from Boxing Day.

However, Boris Johnson has – for the time being at least – decided not to impose harsh restrictions in England, saying “that people can go ahead with their plans” over the festive season.

However, the prime minister admitted new policies could be introduced later this month. “We can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas – and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect public health,” he said on Tuesday evening.

More follows…

