The UK has reported a further 146,390 new coronavirus infections and 313 deaths.

It is the third time in the past 10 days that more than 300 fatalities have been reported. That number of people have not died in a single day since late February, according to official figures.

This means that 150,057 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for the virus – although the number of people whose death certificates mention Covid-19 now sits at 174,000.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), more than 1.22 million people have tested positive for the virus since Sunday – a rise of 10.6 per cent on the previous week.

Source Link Covid: UK reports 146,390 new cases and 313 deaths