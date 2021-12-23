Covid: UK reports 119,789 new cases in another record rise as Omicron variant surges

The UK has reported yet another record daily surge of coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the nation.
The country reported a further 119,789 new cases on Thursday – marking the second day in a row that previous records were broken, after new infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
A further 147 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, official figures showed, bringing the total to 147,720.
