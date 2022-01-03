A further 157,758 Covid cases have been reported in the UK in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.

The latest official data comes after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.

Speaking while on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under “considerable” pressure in the coming days.

But he insisted that plan B measures, which include wearing face masks in some settings and guidance to work from home, are the right way forward.

Mr Johnson pledged to “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can” as a critical incident was declared at a hospital trust in Lincolnshire.

He warned “there’s no question Omicron continues to surge through the country” and he added: “I think we’ve got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more.”

The PM said he appreciated the strain NHS staff were under, and that it was “vital that we make sure that we help them by trying to contain the pandemic” by getting vaccinated and following plan B measures.

He warned it would be “absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: UK records further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS