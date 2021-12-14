Covid: UK records fifth highest daily case total since pandemic began

A further 59,610 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the UK over the last day, government figures show, making it the worst 24-hour period for infections since 9 January.

It is also the fifth highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began at the beginning of last year, according to analysis by the BBC.

The same data shows an additional 150 Britons have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Less than an hour before the latest statistics were published by the UK Health Security Agency, Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to avoid limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas to help combat the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

The country’s first minister also announced a return to “physical distancing” in public settings such as shops and pubs.

“I am not asking anyone to cancel Christmas,” Ms Sturgeon said at Holyrood on Tuesday, later adding: “If you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three.”

Asked afterwards if Boris Johnson was considering asking people in England to do the same, the prime minister’s official spokesman stopped short of telling people to limit social interactions in the run up to the holidays.

“We would urge people who are going to be seeing loved ones or spending time otherwise indoors with people, particularly those who might be more vulnerable to this, to get tested beforehand, to access testing, to use ventilation, to use good hand respiratory hygiene, wash your hands, and that is the advice that we give to the public at this time,” he instead told reporters.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: UK records fifth highest daily case total since pandemic began