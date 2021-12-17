Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths

The UK has reported 93,045 new cases of Covid-19, with 111 more deaths.

The figure marks an increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 477,229 new infections have been recorded, and 794 people have died.

The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 omicron cases, taking the total number to 14,909.

Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a very serious threat to us now” during a visit to a vaccination centre in Hillingdon, west London, on Friday. He also urged people to get their booster jabs.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that a “tsunami” of omicron cases is hitting the country. 51.4% of Covid-19 cases in Scotland are likely to be omicron, with a predicted R number of above four.

The hospitality industry continues to suffer as a result of cancellations sparked by the wave of omicron cases, and Nicola Sturgeon has urged the UK government to commit to financial support for the industry.

She announced a £100m package of Scottish government money “for the impact businesses are already suffering”, including £66m for hospitality, but conceded it was not as much as needed.

Asked why she not yet ordered football matches and other big events to be cancelled, she said: “I can’t do that when I can’t compensate people … I don’t have the ability compensate events.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “Had we the financial support mechanisms in place that were in place earlier in the pandemic, I would be able to give more straightforward advice to events to say, ‘Don’t have events go ahead right now’.”

She added: “The UK government has to get its finger out – it has to step up and provide this support.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths