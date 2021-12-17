Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths amid Omicron ‘tsunami’

A record number of UK Covid cases has been confirmed for the third day in a row, with 93,045 infections over the last 24 hours — and 111 more deaths.

The figure marks another sharp increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Thursday.

The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 Omicron variant cases, taking the total number to 14,909.

Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a very serious threat to us now” during a visit to a vaccination centre in Hillingdon, west London. He also urged people to get their booster jabs.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that a “tsunami” of omicron cases is hitting the country. 51.4% of Covid-19 cases in Scotland are likely to be omicron, with a predicted R number of above four.

The hospitality industry continues to suffer as a result of cancellations sparked by the wave of omicron cases, and the leader of Westminster City Council said people cancelling plans in the run-up to Christmas is having a “devastating” impact on London’s West End.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the country is “severely constrained by the current position of the UK Treasury and its refusal to open vital support schemes, such as furlough”.

He confirmed an earlier announcement that nightclubs and late-night bars in Wales will close from 27 December to combat the risk of Omicron super-spreader events over New Year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that, of 3,276 recorded responses, 39 per cent of adults in Britain do not think life will return to normal in the next year. ONS said the figure was twice as high as December 2020, when it was 18 per cent.

Across Europe, governments are preparing to implement further restrictions. As of Saturday 18 December, France will not allow visitors travelling from the UK to enter the country without a “compelling reason”.

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that in the face of a “cruel virus,” the government has to consider unpopular new measures such as early closing times for bars and restaurants.

“We’re all feeling anger, frustration, dismay, depression, but that cannot deflect us from making the right decisions to keep our people safe,” he said on Twitter.

Germany is expected to announce stricter measures later on Friday, introducing a quarantine period for travellers from the UK for two weeks upon arrival.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths amid Omicron ‘tsunami’