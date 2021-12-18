Covid: UK records 90,418 new cases in 24 hours

Another 90,418 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours, a slight dip in the number of infections.

93,045 new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Friday.

Cases have increased by 44.4 percent in the last seven days, according to the latest government data.

Data released showed that deaths within 28 days of a positive test has slightly increased within the last 24 hours – 125 were recorded on Saturday, compared to 111 on Friday.

However there has been a slight drop – of 5.9 percent – in deaths recorded in the last seven days.

As of December 8, over 27million booster and third vaccine doses have been given out in the UK.

This comes after 10,059 more Omicron cases were recorded on Saturday – three times as many as the day before.

As of December 16, the total number of people who have died with Omicron in England has now rise from one to seven.

