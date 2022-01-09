Covid: UK records 141,472 new cases and 97 deaths

The UK has reported a further 97 possible coronavirus deaths and 141,472 new infections, the latter down 5,000 from the previous day.

While the daily statistics published on Sunday mark several consecutive days that overall case numbers have fallen, the figures are typically lower on weekends, and infection rates appear to be rising significantly in many local areas – particularly in the north of England.

Even if case numbers “have stabilised over the whole country”, they will have done so at very high levels and will not “come down rapidly”, leading statistician Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter said on Sunday.

The unprecedented surge of cases driven by the new Omicron variant in London appears to be slowing, some experts have suggested – but a resurgence is awaited in the capital as a result of people returning to schools and the workplace after the festive break.

Meanwhile, week-on-week infection rates are more than tripling in some parts of north west and north east England, according to the most recent analysis.

