Covid: True number of UK omicron cases likely to be around 10,000, minister says

There are up to 10,000 people in the UK infected with the new omicron variant of coronavirus, the health secretary says.

Sajid Javid told MPs there were 568 confirmed cases – but that the estimated current number is “probably closer to 10,000”.

He was speaking as Boris Johnson announced an introduction of plan B – which includes compulsory face masks in indoor venues and work-from-home guidance, because of the rapid spread.

Evidence showed the doubling time of infections is only two or three days, the prime minister said.

And its growth mirrored the increases in South Africa, where numbers of patients being taken to hospital was doubling every week.

More follows

