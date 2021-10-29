Covid: Six-month wait for booster jab shortened for vulnerable people

Covid booster vaccines are to be offered to some vulnerable people sooner than six months after their second dose, the government has announced.

The updated guidance comes as ministers fear Covid infections could surge this winter, with millions yet to have their booster jab.

Cutting the time people must wait between their second vaccine and the booster jab will allow care home residents who received their second doses at different times to be vaccinated in the same session, as long as it has been five months since their second dose.

The changes will allow other vulnerable groups, such as housebound patients, to have their flu and Covid vaccines at the same time, so long as five months have passed.

People who are eligible for a booster and are about to receive immunosuppressive treatment which would hinder their immune system will be able to get their booster from a minimum of four months after their second dose, ensuring they can time their booster for when their immune system is best able to respond.

The government says flexibility in the clinical guidance will speed up the administration of life-saving booster jabs and help ensure those most at risk from the virus are protected over the winter months.

“We are making great progress with the booster rollout and I want to thank everyone working so hard to get jabs in arms,” said Sajid Javid, the health and social care secretary.

“This updated guidance will ensure healthcare professionals have the necessary flexibility in the booster programme, allowing more vulnerable people to be vaccinated where it makes operational sense to do so – including our loved ones in care homes.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: Six-month wait for booster jab shortened for vulnerable people