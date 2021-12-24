An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 last week – a record for the pandemic, official figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, for Monday 13 to Sunday 19 December, showed infections were at their highest since comparable figures began in autumn last year.

The statistics reinforce evidence from Thursday, when the record infection rate was first revealed.

The number of infections thought to be the Omicron variant increased last week, as did people testing positive for Covid in all four UK nations, the ONS reported.

Infections rose among all age groups in England, and in all regions apart from the southwest, where the trend was uncertain, officials said.

The highest proportion of infections in England was in London, where around 1 in 20 people had coronavirus.

It’s estimated one in 35 people in England was infected – or 2.83 per cent of the population. In Northern Ireland, it’s thought the tally was one in 40 people.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: Record 1.7 million people in UK infected last week