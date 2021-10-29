Covid R rate in England could be as high as 1.3, latest figures show

The coronavirus R rate in England could be as high as 1.3, the latest data shows.

This is up from the previous estimate, which calculated that the virus’ reproduction rate was between 1.1 and 1.2.

More follows…

