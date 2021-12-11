People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing facility in Times Square on 9 December 2021 in New York City (Getty Images)

CDC data suggest that a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine helps in providing protection against the omicron variant, the agency’s director Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, a study by the UK Health Security Agency found two coronavirus vaccine doses to be less effective against omicron compared to the delta variant — but that booster jabs remain up to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, even with omicron.

The health agency expects protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death to be significantly higher, as it predicted the new variant will be dominant in the country by next week and that omicron infections will reach one million by the end of December.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the omicron variant compared to delta strain.

“The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

Source Link Covid omicron news - live: US cases and deaths soar as White House says boosters offer key protection